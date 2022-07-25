Lulu Namaz Row: All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

July 25, 2022 12:25:08 am
WITH the arrest of two more persons, Mohammad Irfan and Saud, the Lucknow Police on Sunday said that they have arrested all the seven persons identified in a viral video allegedly offering namaz at the newly opened Lulu Mall in the state Capital.
Both Irfan and Saud are businessmen and live in Lucknow, said the police.
The other five arrested earlier included Mohammad Adil, Mohammad Rehan and Atif Khan, Mohammad Lokman and his brother Mohammad Noman. All the accused are lodged in jail.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow) Rajesh Srivastava said, “With the arrest of two more persons, all the seven accused have been arrested.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The mall, built with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister on June 10. Two days later, a video went viral in which a group of unidentified persons were seen offering namaz inside the premises.
On a complaint filed by the Lulu Mall administration, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under IPC sections 153-A (1) (promoting enmity between groups), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).
The namaz clip had triggered a social media campaign against the mall, with allegations that it had employed mostly members of the Muslim community from outside the state. In response, the mall’s management took an unusual step and released a statement saying that “over 80 per cent” of its staff was Hindu.
Since after the incident, a heavy police force has been deployed at the mall to avoid any untoward incident.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Hope, Pooran guide West Indies to 311/6
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Latest News
ISC results: Thane girl aces Maharashtra merit list, also finds spot among all-India toppers
Fresh cracks in Meghalaya’s ruling coalition after raid on farmhouse owned by BJP leader
Mumbai Confidential: Second innings
PM asks BJP states to boost business environment, push sports culture
Sixteen dead after vessel carrying Haitian migrants capsizes in The Bahamas
Another Thackeray scion out to rebuild his party: MNS chief’s son touring Maharashtra to revive youth wing
2 killed as bus hits bike; driver held
Will work with Centre, judiciary to resolve Dhangar community’s demand for ST status: Shinde
Gujarat: Lumpy skin disease spreads in 14 districts, claims 1000 livestock
Calcutta High Court directs ED to take arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar
CISCE ISC 12th Results 2022: National topper from UP struggled during school closure, needed sister’s help to cope
From wanting to pursue astrophysics to becoming tech entrepreneur, ISC toppers from Karnataka share their aspirations