Lulu Namaz Row: All seven seen in video arrested, says Police

WITH the arrest of two more persons, Mohammad Irfan and Saud, the Lucknow Police on Sunday said that they have arrested all the seven persons identified in a viral video allegedly offering namaz at the newly opened Lulu Mall in the state Capital.

Both Irfan and Saud are businessmen and live in Lucknow, said the police.

The other five arrested earlier included Mohammad Adil, Mohammad Rehan and Atif Khan, Mohammad Lokman and his brother Mohammad Noman. All the accused are lodged in jail.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow) Rajesh Srivastava said, “With the arrest of two more persons, all the seven accused have been arrested.”

The mall, built with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister on June 10. Two days later, a video went viral in which a group of unidentified persons were seen offering namaz inside the premises.

On a complaint filed by the Lulu Mall administration, an FIR was registered against unknown persons under IPC sections 153-A (1) (promoting enmity between groups), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

The namaz clip had triggered a social media campaign against the mall, with allegations that it had employed mostly members of the Muslim community from outside the state. In response, the mall’s management took an unusual step and released a statement saying that “over 80 per cent” of its staff was Hindu.

Since after the incident, a heavy police force has been deployed at the mall to avoid any untoward incident.