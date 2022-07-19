Lulu Mall namaz row: Police yet to identify people in video; 27 held for creating nuisance

Even after four days, the Lucknow Police are yet to identify the people, who purportedly offered namaz inside the premises of the newly inaugurated Lulu Mall in the state Capital.

After the video of the namaz went viral on social media, triggering protests, the administration of Lulu Mall filed a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, Lucknow Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons on July 14. “The investigation is on and the police are trying to identify people in the video,” Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said. The mall administration has told the police that none of its staff was involved in the incident.

The FIR was lodged under IPC section 153-A (1) (promoting enmity between groups), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

Sources in the police said that they are scanning footage from the cameras installed at the mall to identify the accused. The police have initially denied any conspiracy behind the incident.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 27 people for allegedly creating nuisance over the video. Three persons were booked for allegedly attempting to enter the mall to conduct religious activities. On Monday, three persons were arrested. “All the 27 persons have been booked on charges of breach of peace. Strict action will be taken against people attempting to disturb the public order of the city,” said a police officer.

Police are also keeping a tap on social media to avoid any kind of controversy. Two days back, Lucknow Police Commissioner removed the local station house officer (SHO), Ajay Pratap Singh, and sent him to Reserve Police Lines. Singh was replaced by Shailendra Giri.

Divisional Commissioner of Police (South) Gopal Krishan Choudhary has also been shifted. He has been replaced by Subhash Chandra Shakhya, who was holding the charge of DCP, Traffic.