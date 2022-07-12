Lulu Mall comes to Lucknow with Rs 2,000 cr investment

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated Lulu Group’s Lulu Mall-Lucknow at a grand event in the state capital. Built with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, Lulu Mall Lucknow is located on Amar Shaheed Path in Golf City and opened to the public on Monday.

The chief minister expressed his “utmost happiness at the way the project had shaped up”. “It is going to be a landmark destination not just for the people of Uttar Pradesh, but also for international travellers,” he added.

The CM also appreciated the company’s efforts to boost development of cities like Prayagraj, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur and for encouraging export of agricultural products from UP.

The mall is the fifth one to be constructed by Lulu Group in the country, after Kochi, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur. The inaugural event was also attended by state Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI and Investment Promotion minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and other seniorofficials.

Lulu Group’s Chairman and Managing Director Yusuffali M A, its Executive Director Ashraff Ali M A, CEO of the group Saifee Rupawala, Lulu India COO Rejith Radhakrishnan and Lulu Lucknow’s Regional Director Jayakumar Gangadharan were also present at the event along with other Lulu Group officials.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister and state ministers were taken on a guided tour of the mall and the hypermarket by Lulu Group’s Chairman who briefed them about the various sections, features and amenities.

Speaking on the occasion, Yusuffali M A said, “We are very happy to open our dream project in Lucknow for the people of Uttar Pradesh. With its flagship Lulu Hypermarket and entertainment zone Funtura, Lulu Mall Lucknow will offer a world-class shopping experience to the city. Thanks to the pro-development vision of the UP government.”

He said the mall will provide more than 15,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. “Once our upcoming projects in Varanasi, Prayagraj and Greater Noida are completed, more job opportunities will be available to the local people. I thank Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji and the UP government for their support for the successful completion of this mega project.”