Lucknow confidential: Magic Thread

At a Lucknow market on Sunday. (PTI photo) At a Lucknow market on Sunday. (PTI photo)

As the spread of the novel coronavirus is creating panic among citizens, some are making a killing out of their fears. Chemist shops selling overprices sanitisers, handwash and masks is common knowledge. Now, tantriks have jumped on the bandwagon. One of them was arrested for selling “sacred threads” which, according to him, diffuse magic powers to bump off the virus. The man was arrested from Lucknow’s Wazirganj area where he was selling each thread for Rs 11. If this was not enough, Hindu Mahasabha leader Swami Chakrapani urged the government to replace wine bottles in shops with cow urine to defeat the global pandemic. The Lucknow administration is, meanwhile, trying to take action against people peddling thread and cow urine hacks.

Facing Music

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has come up with a new way to collect pending taxes. In a video that was shared on social media, it had artistes play ‘dhol’ outside a prominent five-star hotel in Lucknow, asking it to pay “house tax worth Rs 63 lakh”. Two men played the dhol outside the hotel, and another, with a notice, announced “khabardaar, hoshiyaar (beware, attention)”. The notice warned that if tax dues were not paid in time, the corporation would get the ‘dugdugi’ played outside the houses of defaulters.

