Toggle Menu
Luckonw canal accident: Bodies of four kids fished out, toll rises to 7https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/lucknow/luckonw-canal-accident-bodies-of-four-kids-fished-out-toll-rises-to-7-5794127/

Luckonw canal accident: Bodies of four kids fished out, toll rises to 7

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were part of the rescue operation, along with police and fire service personnel and local divers.

Lucknow, Lucknow news, UP news, Lucknow canal accident, Lucknow Nagram, Van accident lucknow, lucknow accident, indian express
Mother of one of the deceased child at the accident site in Lucknow’s Nagram area. (Express)

THE BODIES of four children, who were feared drowned after a pick-up van carrying 29 persons plunged into Indira canal in Lucknow’s Nagram police station area, were fished out by divers Friday after a 35-hour search operation. The bodies of three children had been fished out Thursday.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were part of the rescue operation, along with police and fire service personnel and local divers.

Meanwhile, the Nagram police lodged an FIR on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence against the van driver Durgesh Kumar, who is yet to be arrested.

“The search and rescue operation that started around 3:30 am Thursday ended on Friday around 2.30 pm with the bodies of four more children children recovered from the canal. Now, as the operation has ended, we will start further procedures,” SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told mediapersons.

The bodies recovered on Friday were identified as those of Sachin (6), Sajan (8), Manisha (4) and Manasi (4). Bodies of Shani (5), Saurabh (8) and Aman (9) were found Thursday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UP: Baghpat jailor, Fatehgarh deputy jailor dismissed
2 UP: Teenager ends life days after surviving rape bid in Baghpat
3 Kolkata: Five arrested for betting on World Cup cricket match