Luckonw canal accident: Bodies of four kids fished out, toll rises to 7

THE BODIES of four children, who were feared drowned after a pick-up van carrying 29 persons plunged into Indira canal in Lucknow’s Nagram police station area, were fished out by divers Friday after a 35-hour search operation. The bodies of three children had been fished out Thursday.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were part of the rescue operation, along with police and fire service personnel and local divers.

Meanwhile, the Nagram police lodged an FIR on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence against the van driver Durgesh Kumar, who is yet to be arrested.

“The search and rescue operation that started around 3:30 am Thursday ended on Friday around 2.30 pm with the bodies of four more children children recovered from the canal. Now, as the operation has ended, we will start further procedures,” SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told mediapersons.

The bodies recovered on Friday were identified as those of Sachin (6), Sajan (8), Manisha (4) and Manasi (4). Bodies of Shani (5), Saurabh (8) and Aman (9) were found Thursday.