Lucknownama; Win or loss

Win or loss

In almost every public meeting that he addresses,Rahul Gandhi says,I am not here to win the election. Many Congressmen wonder what he means. Said a party leader,He may have wise advisers,but arent we fighting an election to win? Party men think that the remark sends out a negative message to the people that the Congress is not confident of victory,and it also demoralises the cadres. Sources said this had been conveyed to senior party leaders. Now they are waiting for Rahul Gandhis next tour,hoping he will come up with a positive,inspiring remark.

Choppy relations

The Samajwadi Party had planned that its manifesto will be released by Azam Khan. But the firm that was asked to arrange a helicopter to fly him from Rampur replied that no helicopter was available. With Khan stuck in Rampur,party president Mulayam Singh Yadav released the manifesto. Sources said Khan was annoyed that the party did not firm up his travel arrangements in advance. He also suspects mischief by his bete noire Amar Singh. Apparently,it was the same firm which Amar Singh used to hire when he was party general secretary,and Azam Khan had reportedly advised against engaging it for the elections.

Shy after bitten

After waiting for the BJP to announce his candidature,Mayawatis former labour minister Badshah Singh has started campaigning in Mahoba. He had joined the party along with Babu Singh Kushwaha. In the face of protests,the BJP got rid of Kushwaha,but Badshah Singh stayed. Last week,he organised a rally in Kharela village. Party president Nitin Gadkari was scheduled to address it and was also expected to announce his candidature. But Gadkari skipped the programme and,instead,sent Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Vinay Katiyar. They said nothing about Badshah Singhs candidature. Maybe,after the Kushwaha blowback,the BJP is extra-cautious. After all,Badshah Singh was indicted by the Lokayukta for land grab,misuse of power and operating under two names.

kin is king

Gopal Narayan Mishra,a relative of BSP general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra,may be an MLC,but seems ignorant of some basic things about his party. At an election meeting in Sharifabad area of Barabanki on Sunday,Mishra delivered a long speech,giving details of the 2G scam and other scandals. After every few minutes,he would take a pause,and then address the audience as Manyawar,before proceeding further. One doesnt know if his speech impressed the gathering,but the old BSP hands were certainly not amused. For,in the BSP, ‘Manyawar is reserved only for party founder  the late Kanshiram.

Far From Roots

During Rahul Gandhis visit to Bundelkhand last week,AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh was nowhere to be seen. Instead,another general secretary Janardan Dviwedi accompanied him. Maybe,Rahul Gandhi brought him along because Dviwedi belongs to Bundelkhand. But very few people actually know this. Dviwedi is a native of Lodhwara village in Chitrakoot district,but has maintained little association with Bundelkhand. Nor has he ever contested an election.

Angel stroke

In the All India KD Singh ‘Babu Sub-Junior (Under-14) Prize Money Hockey Tournament,which will be held at Dhyan Chand Stadium on Kursi Road from January 24 to February 2,Bablu,a caterer has decided to award a hockey stick to each ‘Player of the Match. Not that there were no sponsors; Bablu decided to make his own contribution to encourage the young talent. He had done this last year too. The organisers said that the sticks he is offering are of reasonably good quality,each costing around Rs 1,000. In all,24 matches will be played. Bablu will also be preparing food for the players for which he charges a nominal amount.

