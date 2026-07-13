Lucknow youth on his way back from gym attacked with bricks, 4 booked

An FIR has been registered against four identified men — Aman, Gill, Kali, and Manu — along with three unidentified persons on charges including rioting and voluntarily causing hurt. (File Photo/ Representational)

A 25-year-old man was allegedly assaulted with bricks by a group of assailants while returning home from a gym in Lucknow’s Hussainganj area on Thursday evening, police said.

An FIR has been registered against four identified men — Aman, Gill, Kali, and Manu — along with three unidentified persons on charges including rioting and voluntarily causing hurt.

The victim, 25-year-old Mohammad Kaif, alleged that he was attacked without any provocation close to his house in Johri Ki Gadheya locality. He believed the ferocity of the assault suggested they intended to inflict grievous injuries or even kill him.

He claimed the assailants, a group of seven men, hurled derogatory and abusive remarks before surrounding him and repeatedly striking him with bricks, targeting his face and head, before fleeing. Doctors treating Kaif said his condition is stable.