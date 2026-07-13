Lucknow youth on his way back from gym attacked with bricks, 4 booked

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A 25-year-old man was allegedly assaulted with bricks by a group of assailants while returning home from a gym in Lucknow’s Hussainganj area on Thursday evening, police said.
An FIR has been registered against four identified men — Aman, Gill, Kali, and Manu — along with three unidentified persons on charges including rioting and voluntarily causing hurt.
The victim, 25-year-old Mohammad Kaif, alleged that he was attacked without any provocation close to his house in Johri Ki Gadheya locality. He believed the ferocity of the assault suggested they intended to inflict grievous injuries or even kill him.
He claimed the assailants, a group of seven men, hurled derogatory and abusive remarks before surrounding him and repeatedly striking him with bricks, targeting his face and head, before fleeing. Doctors treating Kaif said his condition is stable.
Station House Officer Shivmangal Singh said the case was registered on Friday based on Kaif’s complaint, and the accused named in the FIR has been identified.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, said preliminary investigations indicated that Kaif and the accused were known to each other and had been involved in a dispute over an unspecified issue.
He added that some of the accused belong to the same community as the victim, suggesting there was no immediate evidence of a communal motive behind the assault.
Police have also initiated preventive action against the accused under provisions relating to breach of peace. Investigators are probing whether the attack stemmed from a prior dispute or personal enmity.
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