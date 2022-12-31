scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Lucknow youth arrested for links to al Qaeda, JMB: ATS

“It came to light that the accused Azaharuddin was in touch with AQIS members including its India head Abdullah Talha, alias Mufti Hussain,” said Arora.

Uttar Pradesh Police, al Qaeda, al Qaeda militants, Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS), Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh, Lucknow news, Uttar Pradesh, Indian Express, current affairsPolice said he was a part of a terror module busted in October. "The ATS had arrested 10 persons including one Mudassir, who was from Uttarakhand. The 10 accused persons were booked on various charges including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. During questioning, Mudassir told police about Azharuddin's association with the group,” said police.
Listen to this article
Lucknow youth arrested for links to al Qaeda, JMB: ATS
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old youth in Lucknow for his alleged terror link with al Qaeda and the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Additional Director General, ATS, Naveen Arora said accused Azharuddin is a resident of Saharanpur and was arrested after questioning.

Police said he was a part of a terror module busted in October. “The ATS had arrested 10 persons including one Mudassir, who was from Uttarakhand. The 10 accused persons were booked on various charges including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. During questioning, Mudassir told police about Azharuddin’s association with the group,” said police.

More from Lucknow

“It came to light that the accused Azaharuddin was in touch with AQIS members including its India head Abdullah Talha, alias Mufti Hussain,” said Arora.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 23:17 IST
Next Story

Covishield out of stock, Covaxin available: AMC

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close