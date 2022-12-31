Lucknow youth arrested for links to al Qaeda, JMB: ATS

Uttar Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old youth in Lucknow for his alleged terror link with al Qaeda and the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB). Additional Director General, ATS, Naveen Arora said accused Azharuddin is a resident of Saharanpur and was arrested after questioning.

Police said he was a part of a terror module busted in October. “The ATS had arrested 10 persons including one Mudassir, who was from Uttarakhand. The 10 accused persons were booked on various charges including the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. During questioning, Mudassir told police about Azharuddin’s association with the group,” said police.

“It came to light that the accused Azaharuddin was in touch with AQIS members including its India head Abdullah Talha, alias Mufti Hussain,” said Arora.