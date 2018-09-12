Lucknow: Yogi Adityanath asks corporates to help build gyms in parks, upgrade Sanskrit schools

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath sought the help of corporates to open gyms or wellness centers in parks of urban areas and or upgrade and maintain Sanskrit schools using their “social responsibility funds”.

Addressing a corporate Social Responsibility Conclave in Lucknow on Tuesday, Adityanath suggested that small initiatives such as gyms could divert negative energy into positive among youngsters. He also suggested the opening of shelters for attendants of patients outside hospitals as well as for visitors of prisoners in jails.

Adityanath said that in urban areas, where people have started living in multi-stories buildings, there is no space to walk around as even parks are dirty.

“Rs 50,000 mein aap ek agar kisi park mein gym sthapit kar dete hain to kitne log us se labhanvit honge..Jo log sadak par faltu ghoom rahe hain… jo bache idhar udhar kudte phandte hain, exercise karenge to kuch to unki body banegi. kuch to laabh hoga… kuch to parivatan hoga (In Rs 50,000, if you could establish a gym in parks, how many people would be benefited… those people or kids who roam around without any purpose would atleast exercise… there would be some benefit… there would be some change),” he said.

He further suggested that wellness centres or proper fields could be established in villages as well.

Referring to people visiting prisoners, he said that all those who are inside the jail are not criminals.

Sometimes, he said, such visitors have to wait in the open be it scorching heat, rainfall or cold weather. Thus, a tleast a shady location with a toilet or a drinking water facility with a sitting area could be set up for them, he said.

Emphasising on possible support for Sanskrit schools, Adityanath said Sanskrit is the basis of “Sanatan Hindu Dharma” in the country.

However, the condition of Sanskrit schools is bad as some buildings, which were constructed 50 to 100 years ago are now in a dilapidated condition due to lack of maintenance.

He attributed the deteriorated condition to a lack of funds given by past governments.

The chief minister suggested that two or three classrooms could be built in such Sanskrit schools with the help of the corporate social responsibility fund. He also said maintenance could be conducted in some places or solar lights could be installed.

“Teen kamrey… classroom ban jayein to raunak aate dikhayi degi… woh jarjar halat mein nahi dikhayi denge,” he said.

