Lucknow: Women from 50 districts showcase their products on NABARD platform

Several products, including candles, incense sticks, organic manures, hand embroidery works, cotton and jute bags, bedsheets and mushrooms, were on display and were purchased by people, said the statement.

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) organised a three-day event for International Women’s Day “with the aim to strengthen women’s role in the society”.

The event was held from March 8 to March 10 at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

One of the several objectives of the event was to discuss how women’s lives have been changed with the help of Self Help Groups (SHG).

The event was inaugurated by Governor Anandiben Patel and was also attended by Minister of State for Women and Child Development Swati Singh.

“Women working in farming and associated with SHGs from over 50 districts were given a chance to showcase their work at the event. Facilities were in place for displaying and selling products from SHGs and farms. Stalls were open for public from 3 pm to 7 pm to purchase products from these women, supported by NABARD,” said a statement issued by NABARD on Wednesday.

