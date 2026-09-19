She married him two years ago. Then she plotted his murder with lover

A 35-year-old woman allegedly conspired with her lover and his friend to kill her husband Ram Kishore Valmiki while he was asleep at their Lucknow home, police said.

A 35-year-old woman allegedly conspired with her lover and his friend to kill her husband while he was asleep at their home in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj area last week.

The woman, her alleged lover Munna alias Muchhad, 52, and his friend Mohammad Iqbal alias Wasir Ahmed, 40, were arrested in connection with the case. The woman’s 16-year-old son from her first marriage was detained for allegedly concealing evidence.

“We produced Munna, the wife and Mohammad Iqbal before the court today, which sent them to judicial custody. The minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a correction home,” said Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammad Mustaque.