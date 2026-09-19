She married him two years ago. Then she plotted his murder with lover

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A 35-year-old woman allegedly conspired with her lover and his friend to kill her husband while he was asleep at their home in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj area last week.
The woman, her alleged lover Munna alias Muchhad, 52, and his friend Mohammad Iqbal alias Wasir Ahmed, 40, were arrested in connection with the case. The woman’s 16-year-old son from her first marriage was detained for allegedly concealing evidence.
“We produced Munna, the wife and Mohammad Iqbal before the court today, which sent them to judicial custody. The minor was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a correction home,” said Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammad Mustaque.
The victim, Ram Kishore Valmiki, was a labourer and resident of Dubagga.
According to police, the accused woman had been in a relationship with Ram Kishore for around four years. They married two years ago and began living together.
Police said Ram Kishore had recently discovered her alleged relationship with Munna, leading to frequent disputes. He had also resumed visiting his first wife, Kavita Devi, and providing her financial support, which his second wife allegedly opposed.
Kavita later lodged an FIR alleging murder and concealment of the body and suspected the involvement of Ram Kishore’s second wife.
Police said the woman, Munna and Iqbal then allegedly planned the murder.
On the intervening night of September 14 and 15, she allegedly called the two men to her house and left the door latch open. They entered and allegedly attacked Ram Kishore with a knife while he was asleep, killing him.
After the murder, the accused allegedly tried to destroy evidence by plastering over the floor. Police said the woman then called her son, and the two placed the body inside a wooden box and hid it under a bed.
The knife allegedly used in the murder, a blood-stained broom and some of Ram Kishore’s clothes were also hidden inside the house, police said.
The following night, the accused allegedly placed the body in an e-rickshaw and dumped it beneath a canal bridge around 22 km from the victim’s residence, police said.
Police said they recovered the body of a man near a canal in Mohanlalganj three days ago and later identified it as Ram Kishore.
The case was cracked with the help of local intelligence and footage from 180 CCTV cameras along the route taken by the e-rickshaw, police said. They also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the murder and the e-rickshaw used to transport the body.
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