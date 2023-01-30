Lucknow: Woman, her son injured in acid attack at house

A 50-year-old woman and her son sustained injuries after an unidentified person threw acid on them at their residence in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar area on Saturday night.

The police said the motive behind the attack is not known yet. The victims, identified as Anita Verma and her son Vikas Verma (22), are being treated at a hospital and are stable, officials said.

Lucknow Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Syed Ali Abbas said, “On Sunday, we got a complaint that a person knocked at the door of the victims around 10pm. Vikas opened the door and someone threw a substance at him, causing him injuries. It seems that the substance also fell on his mother’s hands and face, also leaving her injured.”

“A case was lodged under Section 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) of the IPC. Both the victims are stable and teams are scanning CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused,” Abbas added.

Gomti Nagar Station House Officer Dinesh Chandra Mishra said the victims have not named anyone in their complaint. “They do not suspect anyone. We are scanning CCTV and will arrest the accused. The motive will become clear once we arrest,” said Mishra.