Lucknow: Woman held for ‘smothering 4-year-old daughter’

A woman allegedly smothered her four-month-old daughter to death at their home in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar area early Tuesday, police said.

They further claimed that after her arrest, the woman — identified as Shubhra Tiwari (32) — had “confessed” that she killed her daughter because she was not able to be a good mother as she was suffering from acute depression.

Her husband Brijnandan told police he was sleeping in another room when the incident occurred, and only realised what had happened on Tuesday morning, when he found his daughter’s body in their bedroom.

Before her daughter was born, Shubhra had suffered two miscarriages.

“On Tuesday morning, we were informed that four-month-old Advita was murdered by her mother at their home in Ravindra Vihar Apartments. When police reached the spot, the mother admitted that she had killed her child. When I asked her why she took such a step, she replied that she killed her daughter because she was not able to be a good mother due to her illness. What we have recovered so far is that the mother was suffering from severe depression,” said Circle Officer (CO) of Ghazipur area Amit Kumar.

Amit Kumar Dubey, station house officer (SHO) of Indira Nagar police station, said, “The husband told us that on Monday night, he decided to sleep in another room while his wife slept in the bedroom with their daughter. In the morning, when he knocked on the door, Shubhra came out and said that she has freed him from his responsibilities. She also said that she cannot be a mother and could not take care of her child. The husband found the child lying dead on the bed and informed police.”

Asked why Brijnandan was sleeping in another room that night, CO Kumar said the former had told them that he was preparing for the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission exam, and would use the room to study.

“The couple got married around 9 years ago,” the SHO said, adding that after the birth of his daughter, Brijnandan had resigned from his job as an engineer in Gujarat and returned to Lucknow.