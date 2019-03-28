Lucknow: Woman found dead in hostel room

THE BODY of a 20-year-old student at Integral University in Lucknow was found hanging in her hostel room Wednesday. No suicide note was found but the family said they don’t suspect foul play and that it was probably a case of suicide.

Police said the elder sister of the deceased, who is also a student of the same university, said her sister was under stress because her exams were not going well and she used to tell them about her “suicidal thoughts.”

“We were informed about the death around 9 am. During primary investigation, her roommate told us that when she woke up around 7:30 am and went to the washroom, the woman was awake but was lying on her bed. The washroom is outside the room. When she returned after around 20 minutes, the room was bolted from inside. She knocked several times, but there was no response. The roommate informed other students and the hostel warden. They broke open the room to find the body hanging from the ceiling fan,” said Ravindra Nath Rai, station house officer (SHO) of Gudamba police station.

Circle officer of Ghazipur area, Deepak Kumar Singh, said there was no sign of foul play and that the woman’s family had not filed a complaint.

Chief warden of the hostel, Mohammad Faisal, said they did not have any idea that the woman was upset or under pressure and claimed that they would have taken steps if they had known.