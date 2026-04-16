Two sisters killed in massive fire that gutted 300 shanties in Lucknow slum

Lucknow slum fire updates: Hours after a massive blaze in a slum gutted more than 300 shanties, the charred bodies of two young girls, both sisters, were recovered by a fire-fighting team from the spot in Lucknow’s Vikas Nagar Thursday morning.

Confirming the casualties, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Lucknow, Ankush Mittal, told The Indian Express that fire brigade teams were at the spot, ensuring the blaze was completely doused, when they spotted the bodies. No other fatality has been reported, he added.

The children have been identified as 2-year-old Shruti and her two-month-old sister. They are daughters of Satish, a labourer from the adjoining Barabanki district who has been living in this slum for the last few years along with his family, said police.

Director General (DG), UP Fires Services, Sujeet Pandey, who was at the spot on Wednesday evening, told The Indian Express that 20 fire tenders, along with over 120 fire brigade personnel, had rushed to the spot promptly to douse the inferno.

Another official said they were surprised to see dozens of full LPG cylinders in the slum, which compounded fire-fighting efforts as they exploded one by one. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Another official said they were surprised to see dozens of full LPG cylinders in the slum, which compounded fire-fighting efforts as they exploded one by one. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

“The fire fighting teams covered the area from all sides, following which we were able to prevent the flames spreading to the adjoining locality… else it would have caused havoc,” Pandey said.

Another official said they were surprised to see dozens of full LPG cylinders in the slum, which compounded fire-fighting efforts as they exploded one by one. Teams faced much difficulty entering the affected area following the cylinder explosions.

While Lucknow District Magistrate (DM) Vishakh G did not respond to calls seeking comment, policemen present at the spot said they are ascertaining the exact number of hutments destroyed.

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What transpired

The fire had started in a small area in the evening before it quickly spread to nearby shanties due to the closely packed structures. Panic gripped the locality as residents rushed to safer places while also trying to save their belongings.

Thick plumes of black smoke were visible from several kilometres away. Several small-intensity cylinder blasts were also heard during the fire, adding to the chaos.

Teams from the police and fire department rushed to the spot, and several fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control. Police personnel also worked to ensure that residents were safely evacuated from the area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Amol Murkut, said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Police said preliminary accounts suggest it may have been triggered by an electrical spark or a cylinder blast.

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Several family members got separated during the chaos, and police along with the administration were making efforts to reunite them.

Most of the residents in the area — Tedhi Pulia — are shop workers and street vendors. The affected area is located close to hotels and several automobile showrooms.

Several family members got separated during the chaos, and police along with the administration were making efforts to reunite them. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Several family members got separated during the chaos, and police along with the administration were making efforts to reunite them. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Rajnath Singh directs relief efforts

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed concern over the fire, calling for immediate relief and a thorough investigation.

Singh, who represents the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, spoke to the District Magistrate (DM) to take stock of the situation. DM Vishakh G briefed Singh on the ground situation, assuring him that the administration is working with “full sensitivity” to restore normalcy.

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Directions were also issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to expedite relief and rehabilitation measures. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak visited the affected area and interacted with residents and officials concerned.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav took to X to demand an immediate support package for the victims. He urged the state government to provide food, water and alternative housing for the displaced slum dwellers.

Raising concerns over missing persons and the cause of the blaze, the former chief minister also called for a high-level inquiry.