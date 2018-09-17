Lucknow: VHP to begin special drive to enroll women, girls

The VHP has also convened a special meeting of saints associated with Ram Temple movement from different parts of the country in Delhi. (Express Photo) The VHP has also convened a special meeting of saints associated with Ram Temple movement from different parts of the country in Delhi. (Express Photo)

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will soon begin a special drive to enroll women and girls and train them in “securing Hindu families”.

The group’s general secretary Milind Parande, who was in Lucknow on Sunday, said that the drive would target women and girls above the age of 15. The campaign is expected to begin later this month.

“Last year, we had conducted a special membership drive for Bajrang Dal and 32 lakh youth had joined us. Similarly, we expect a large number of women and girls would join our two women’s wings — Durga Wahini and Matra Shakti,” said Parande. He said that women who would join them would be empowered to not only become economically independent but also be able to “save Hindu families from social evils”.

The general secretary also added that the Bajrang Dal would carry out a special week-long exercise from September 25 to October 2 to spread awareness on values. “During the Yuva Sanskar Saptah (Week of Youth values), awareness would be created about family values, de-addiction, road safety, cow protection, forced conversion and love jihad,” he said.

The VHP has also convened a special meeting of saints associated with Ram Temple movement from different parts of the country in Delhi to discuss future line of action on the issue. “While a small temple is already there (in Ayodhya), now the question is when to construct a magnificent temple after clearing the legal hurdles. The work of cutting stone for the main garbh griha (sanctum sanctorum) has already been completed,” he said.

Expressing concern over alleged forced religious conversions and maintaining that atleast three states in the country have already become “Christian-dominated”, Parande said that “Missionaries are fooling simple and common people. Thus we make an appeal to the government to stop it.” He said that the governments should remember that if they have to work for the welfare of the country then welfare of “Hindus” must be central. “This does not mean that we do not want welfare of others, but Hindu welfare has to be the central point,” he said, adding that on January 31 and Feburary 1, a “Dharma Sansad” would be called in Allahabad during Kumbh mela to discuss important issues of cow protection and conversion.

When asked about recent visit of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Mansarovar, Parande said, “I do not know whether Rahul is a Hindu or not but I would be happy if he acts in accordance with Hindu Dharma.”

