Lucknow: VHP takes out ‘Ram’ rath to draw crowds

The VHP took out a ‘rath’ Thursday bearing a picture of ‘Ram’ and the proposed ‘Ram temple’ in an attempt to mobilise crowds for the ‘Dharma Sabha’ scheduled on Sunday in Ayodhya. They also distributed handouts with their list of demands.

Calling the sabha a ‘Nirnayak Sangharsha’ (final struggle) and requesting the public to become an “eye witness”, the handouts listed the main demands of the saints which are — “Mandir wahin jahan aj Ramlala virajman” (temple at the same place where Ramlalla is placed today), “Ayodhya ki sanskritik seema mein koi masjid nahi (No mosque in the cultural boundaries of Ayodhya) and “Akranta Babur ke naam ki masjid desh mein kahin nahi (No mosque in the country should be named after invader Babur).”

“Pujya santon aur Hindu samaj ki maang… Mandir nirman ka ab ekmev marga, Kendra Sarkar sansad mein kanoon banakar marga prashashta kare (The demand of saints and Hindu community is that there is only one way for construction of Ram Temple and the Central Government should bring the law in the Parliament to clear the way),” read the message on the handouts.

Ambhuj Kumar Ojha, media in charge, VHP, said that though earlier the target was one lakh, the organisation now aims to draw about five lakh people to the event. He said that the main agenda of the sabha, which will begin around noon at the Bare Bhaktamal ji Bagiya on Parikrama Marg, is to showcase that Ram temple is the priority. He said that the sabha largely targets parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh and apart from saints, who have been associated with the movement, VHP vice-president Champat Rai as well as RSS General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi are likely to address the crowd. However, he maintained that the list of speakers might vary till the last moment as it is a public movement.

It may be mentioned that Bhaiyyaji Joshi, who had held meeting with the RSS functionaries in Lucknow on Wednesday, had also given instructions for crowd mobilisation and had said in Ayodhya two days back that it was his last visit to Ram in a makeshift tent.

Ojha said that meetings are going on in every division, especially eastern Uttar Pradesh, to mobilise crowds. Stickers, posters and banners are also being distributed in every region for the same, he added. Sharad Sharma, senior VHP leader in Ayodhya, said,

“There will be about 100 to 150 people on the dais alone. While the list of the speakers is yet to be finalised, Swami Parmananda, Nritya Gopal Das ji, Guru Devacharya, Ram Bhadracharya ji will be there. Speakers from Sangh will also be there.”

There is one clear agenda of the sabha and that is to tell the government to bring a law in the Parliament for construction of Ram Temple, he added.

Meanwhile, among the slogans being frequently used in the stickers and posters is the one, which was used before 1992 movement i.e. “ek nahi, do baar nahi, har baar yahi daurayenge…Saugand Ram ki Khate hain, Mandir wahin banayenge”.

Meanwhile, Bholend, VHP Awadh Prant organisation secretary, said that on Friday, yatras will be taken out across entire Awadh prant for crowd mobilisation. “Iske baad dharma sabha nahi, mandir nirman hoga,” he added.