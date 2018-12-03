Lucknow: Urdu teacher told to apologise for ‘forcing’ students to greet saying ‘Salaam Alaikum’

An Urdu teacher of a government school in Hardoi was asked to apologise Saturday for allegedly forcing his students to “greet everyone by saying Salam Alaikum”.

District Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Hemant Rao said the teacher — who had “accepted his fault and apologised” — has been asked for an explanation by Monday.

A parent of a student of Rasulpur Upper Primary School, situated in Sandeela Vikas Khand, had told media Saturday morning that when Mohammad Ishtiyaq Khan’s students greeted him with a “Good morning” in class, he “forced” them to instead say “Salam Alaikum”.

Police said that a group of parents and and right-wing activists then contacted the principal, identified as Anita, who allegedly said she did not have any information about the same, but would take action against Khan if the allegations are true.

“On Saturday, we got information that some parents and right-wing activists had gone to the school. It was alleged that Urdu teacher Mohammad Ishtiyaq Khan was forcing his students to greet everyone by saying ‘Salam Alaikum’ and not ‘Namaste’.

Some of the students informed their parents about this. The matter was brought under control by the principal, who assured the students that the incident would not be repeated. The teacher was also asked to apologise for the act,” said Rao.

The BSA further said, “It is a serious matter, forcing students to do something like this is against the rules. We cannot allow teachers to do anything that can affect the environment of the school or create a gap between students. We will decide what action is to be taken on the basis of the teacher’s written explanation.”

Khan could not be reached despite several attempts.