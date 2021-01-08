Lucknow University’s psychology dept starts wellness sessions

The V-C also said the course will also include topics related to philosophy and Bhagwad Gita, which can help teach students tackle with stress and pressure.

With an intention to instil positive energy in students for them to stay calm under stressful conditions and to beat the blues in their life, the Lucknow University (LU) has set up a “Happy Thinking Laboratory” in its psychology department.

According to a statement issued by the university, so far over 2,500 students have joined the lab through online platforms where they are being provided counselling, which include motivational speeches.

The “Happy Thinking Labs” will help eliminate negative thoughts and increase positive energy in students. The lab uses three types of equipment, which are Biofeedback; Bio-Well that is used to test the energy levels in one’s body; and Karada scanning machine that is based on a Russian technology and is used to measure mental and physical wellness, the statement added.

“In the last four months, over 2,500 students have joined ‘Happy Thinking Lab’ through online platforms. The purpose of this lab is to provide spiritual knowledge to students in a simple and easy manner. This will infuse enthusiasm, happiness and energy into the lives of students to identify their potential to achieve the goals in their lives. They will also learn to handle a situation positively and calmly,” said Professor Madhurima Pradhan, who is the head of the university’s psychology department.

Assuring full support for the successful operation of the “Happy Thinking Lab”, university Vice-Chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai said the lab will provide a steady flow of positive energy among students.

“Lucknow University is also preparing to start a new course called ‘Education for Happiness’ to keep students away from stress and give them a sense of enjoyment. The purpose of this course is to educate children about the value of happiness that they get from family and society that seek happiness through various social media platforms,” he added.

The V-C also said the course will also include topics related to philosophy and Bhagwad Gita, which can help teach students tackle with stress and pressure.