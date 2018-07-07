Lucknow University violence: High Court asks top officials to file affidavits

Chief Standing Counsel, Ramesh Pandey said, “All those who were summoned were present before the court today and the court heard them. While the court said steps should have been taken, the DGP explained that they had not expected this would happen.” Chief Standing Counsel, Ramesh Pandey said, “All those who were summoned were present before the court today and the court heard them. While the court said steps should have been taken, the DGP explained that they had not expected this would happen.”

The Uttar Pradesh DGP, Lucknow SSP, Lucknow University Vice-Chancellor and other officials appeared before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday, two days after an attack on varsity staff. The officers and university officials, including registrar and proctor, were summoned after a division bench of Justices Vikram Seth and Rajesh Singh Chauhan took the suo motu cognizance of the incident on Thursday.

“The court directed all those present, including the police officers and the university authorities, and also the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh to file affidavits in the matter. It also asked the Chief Secretary to prepare a policy to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. The detail court order in this regard would be received on Monday.”

The next date of hearing has been fixed for July 16. A group of youths had attacked the proctor and a dozen teachers and staff on campus Wednesday afternoon. Three of the assailants were arrested while a case was lodged against several others at the Hasanganj police station.

The incident took place some distance away from Vice-Chancellor’s office and from an ongoing hunger strike by the students who were denied admission to the university’s PG course.

