Lucknow University students who showed black flags to CM Yogi Adityanath granted bail

A Lucknow court Tuesday granted bail to 11 Lucknow University (LU) students, including two girls, who were arrested for allegedly stopping Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s convoy and showing him black flags on June 7.

They will be released after furnishing two bail bonds of Rs 40,000 each and one personal bail bond of the same amount, defence lawyer Devendra Upadhyay said. “We have started filing the bail bonds. After verification, the students are expected to be released by Thursday,” he added. The students detained are Anil Yadav, Mahendra Yadav, Madhurya Singh Mathur, Vineet Kumar Kushwaha, Satyavrat Singh, Ankit Singh Babu, Ashok Kumar Prabhat, Nitin Raju, Rakesh Samajwadi, Apoorva Verma and Pooja Shukla, as per PTI.

The students, of whom six belong to Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, the student wing of Samajwadi Party, and one to All India Student Association (AISA), were booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter police servant from doing his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) for stopping the CM’s convoy when he was going to attend Hindvi Swaraj Divas Samaroh at the university. The students were sent to jail on June 8, as per PTI.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App