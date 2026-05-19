‘If we knew earlier…’: Lucknow University dept head after ‘obscene’ calls case

ABVP students protesting against the professor outside the proctor's office in Lucknow University, Saturday. (Express Photo)

“If we had even the slightest indication earlier, we would have intervened,” said Professor Amita

Kanaujia, Head of the Zoology Department at the University of Lucknow.

Her comments come in the wake of the arrest of Assistant Professor Dr Paramjeet Singh from the varsity after allegations surfaced that he engaged in obscene conversations with a female student, claiming he could leak examination question papers in exchange for ‘favours’.

The issue came to light after purported audio clips of the purported conversation between teacher and student went viral on social media.

In one of the purported audio clips, the accused is heard saying: “Will you come and meet me or not? Make it clear to me… I have readied two papers for you… don’t ditch me, please.” In another clip, he is purportedly heard saying, “Darling… if you call me, I’ll come… come before exams, I’ve ‘outed’ two papers for you.”