‘If we knew earlier…’: Lucknow University dept head after ‘obscene’ calls case

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
“If we had even the slightest indication earlier, we would have intervened,” said Professor Amita
Kanaujia, Head of the Zoology Department at the University of Lucknow.
Her comments come in the wake of the arrest of Assistant Professor Dr Paramjeet Singh from the varsity after allegations surfaced that he engaged in obscene conversations with a female student, claiming he could leak examination question papers in exchange for ‘favours’.
The issue came to light after purported audio clips of the purported conversation between teacher and student went viral on social media.
In one of the purported audio clips, the accused is heard saying: “Will you come and meet me or not? Make it clear to me… I have readied two papers for you… don’t ditch me, please.” In another clip, he is purportedly heard saying, “Darling… if you call me, I’ll come… come before exams, I’ve ‘outed’ two papers for you.”
Following the incident,the matter was referred to the varsity’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and examination authorities.
Professor Kanaujia said, “We were surprised because this matter never came to our notice.”
She further stated that she had never received any prior complaints from the student concerned. “When we asked her why she had not approached the department earlier, she said she initially believed she would be able to handle the situation on her own,” said Prof Kanaujia.
The HOD also said “this was the first such instance in the 104-year history of the department”.
Students, meanwhile, said there was no helpline number displayed to report such cases and that they are unaware of the proper procedure that is to be followed.
“We’ve never heard of such complaints against faculty members in the department before,” one of the students said, adding that teachers were usually approachable.
Prof. Mukul Srivastava, Director of Information, Publication and Public Relations (IPPR), said they would take certain steps like increasing awareness through helplines and issuing guidelines for students’ support.
He also informed that a disciplinary committee has been created and an interim investigation report will follow soon.
On Monday, the university constituted the three-member disciplinary committee against Singh after its ICC found his conduct “inappropriate, unethical and extremely serious”.
The university said the ICC recorded statements of both sides and the student narrated before the panel the alleged mental harassment and pressure she faced.
The accused teacher denied the allegations before the committee but admitted on camera that the voice in the viral audio clips was his, according to the university. In his defence, Singh allegedly told the committee that his “tongue slipped” during the conversation.
The committee has been asked to submit its interim report within 24 hours, following which another emergency meeting of the Executive Council will be held on May 19 to take a final decision regarding service-related action against the accused teacher.
Police had earlier said the Controller of Examinations, Lucknow University, submitted a written complaint last Friday. The complainant claimed they received three audio recordings allegedly featuring objectionable conversations between Singh and a female student. The complaint alleged that Singh offered inducements to the student in exchange for improper favours and referred to leaking two ongoing university examination question papers.
(With PTI inputs)
(Shruti Gupta is an intern with The Indian Express)
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram