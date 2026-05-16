‘Sexual favours for exam paper’: Lucknow professor detained for ‘obscene’ paper-leak offer to student

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Lucknow professor paper-leak offer: An assistant professor from the Lucknow University (LU) has been detained after allegations surfaced that he engaged in obscene conversations with a female student and offered her undue benefits while claiming he could leak examination question papers, said police.
The suspect, Paramjeet Singh (35), is a teacher in the Zoology Department.
The issue came to light after an audio-video clip of the purported conversation between teacher and student went viral on social media.
Taking serious note, officials said the university administration initiated a preliminary inquiry to examine the claims and submitted a complaint to the Hasanganj police station. A case was then registered against the assistant professor.
Police said on Friday, the Controller of Examinations, Lucknow University, submitted a written complaint alleging that Singh had engaged in obscene and inappropriate conversations with a female student while also attempting to lure her with improper inducements.
Police said the matter became more serious after the student provided the university administration with an audio recording that allegedly contained conversations on leaking question papers for examinations being conducted by Lucknow University. The audio was included as part of the complaint submitted to the police.
Inspector Chitran Kumar, Station House Officer of Hasanganj police station, said Singh has been detained and is being questioned in connection with the case. He said police are also in the process of recording the statement of the female student.
A resident of Bijnor district, Singh has been serving as an assistant professor at LU since 2022.
The university administration also constituted an inquiry committee to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and examine all aspects of the complaint.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram