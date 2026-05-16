‘Sexual favours for exam paper’: Lucknow professor detained for ‘obscene’ paper-leak offer to student

ABVP students protesting against the professor outside the proctor's office in Lucknow University, Saturday. (Express Photo)

Lucknow professor paper-leak offer: An assistant professor from the Lucknow University (LU) has been detained after allegations surfaced that he engaged in obscene conversations with a female student and offered her undue benefits while claiming he could leak examination question papers, said police.

The suspect, Paramjeet Singh (35), is a teacher in the Zoology Department.

The issue came to light after an audio-video clip of the purported conversation between teacher and student went viral on social media.

Taking serious note, officials said the university administration initiated a preliminary inquiry to examine the claims and submitted a complaint to the Hasanganj police station. A case was then registered against the assistant professor.