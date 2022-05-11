Lucknow University professor booked for ‘objectionable’ comments on Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The Lucknow police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against an associate professor of the Lucknow University on the charges of promoting enmity. The FIR against Ravi Kant was lodged late Tuesday hours after Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers organised a protest on the campus demanding an apology from the associate professor for allegedly making “objectionable” remarks about the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

The FIR against Kant, an associate professor in the Hindi department of the varsity, has been lodged at Hasanganj police station on the complaint of a student Aman Dubey, who is also an ABVP worker. Kant has been booked under sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Information Technology (Amendment) Act.

In the complaint against Kant, Dubey has alleged that Kant tried to disturb the social harmony on the campus and hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu students by making an indecent remark about the Kashi Vishwanath temple and priests in a video.

Kant also filed a complaint at the local police station against a dozen named students and others. In his complaint, Kant claimed that ABVP members and other “unruly elements distorted his remark” and did propaganda against him on social media. The police have started a probe into his complaint.