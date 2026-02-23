Lucknow University students protest fencing of Mughal-era Lal Baradari, claim namaz access blocked

Lal Baradari is a Mughal-era structure located within the Lucknow University campus. A notice has been put up declaring it dangerous. (Express Photo)

Student protests broke out at Lucknow University after the administration fenced off Lal Baradari, a Mughal-era structure located within the campus, claiming it was unauthorised.

University authorities, however, maintained that the structure is in a dilapidated condition and the fencing has been put up purely as a safety measure to prevent entry into the structurally weak building.

Students also claimed the move restricted access for Muslim students and community members who offer prayers at a mosque inside the structure during Ramzan; the university administration refuted this.

The protest erupted on Sunday shortly after fencing work at Lal Baradari commenced amid heavy police deployment, with students, led by members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, calling it “unauthorised”.