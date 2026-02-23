Lucknow University students protest fencing of Mughal-era Lal Baradari, claim namaz access blocked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Student protests broke out at Lucknow University after the administration fenced off Lal Baradari, a Mughal-era structure located within the campus, claiming it was unauthorised.
University authorities, however, maintained that the structure is in a dilapidated condition and the fencing has been put up purely as a safety measure to prevent entry into the structurally weak building.
Students also claimed the move restricted access for Muslim students and community members who offer prayers at a mosque inside the structure during Ramzan; the university administration refuted this.
The protest erupted on Sunday shortly after fencing work at Lal Baradari commenced amid heavy police deployment, with students, led by members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, calling it “unauthorised”.
“The gate through which our Muslim brothers used to enter Lal Baradari to offer prayers has been locked and sealed. Our protest is currently underway outside the building,” said Vishal Singh, national coordinator of the NSUI.
He said they have sought the reopening of the hall and restoration of the structure, and have urged the university to request the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out an inspection and release its report in the public domain.
Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha leader Prem Prakash Yadav alleged that the action was being carried out without any prior notice, that too during the Ramzan period, and said they would stage a silent protest in response.
The university, however, said some students had removed portions of the fencing and thrown away construction materials kept near the site. Heavy police presence was deployed across the campus to prevent any untoward incident.
Vishal also claimed namaz was offered outside the Lal Baradari building.
Videos surfaced online showing the students offering namaz while other students formed a human chain. Describing the gesture as a message of communal harmony amid the prevailing tension, Vishal said the students also broke their fast outside the building after offering prayers.
Lal Baradari earlier housed a bank and a canteen but owing to its deteriorating condition, both ceased operations there around 2017-18. Although directions had been issued restricting entry into the premises, some students were reportedly continuing to enter the structure.
When contacted, University Registrar Bhavana Mishra said the administration was not aware of anyone offering namaz inside the structure and maintained that there is no mosque within the building. She added that all activities being carried out there were shifted elsewhere around 2017 after the structure began to deteriorate.
Mishra said the fencing is being put up to prevent people from entering the premises following reports that some students were still accessing the building despite safety concerns. “We are in correspondence with the ASI and other authorities. It is being planned to preserve the building as a heritage structure,” she said.
The university also wrote to the Station House Officer of Hasanganj police station on Saturday, requesting security arrangements around the building. Registrar Mishra said the letter was sent as a precautionary measure after the administration received information that some students might create obstacles during the fencing work.
