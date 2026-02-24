Fresh row at Lucknow University as students ‘recite Hanuman chalisa, sprinkle Ganga jal’ near Lal Baradari

A police team deployed on campus stepped in to remove the group even as they raised slogans. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Lucknow University saw tense scenes on Tuesday after a group of students claiming to be affiliated with right-wing groups recited the Hanuman Chalisa near Lal Baradari, a Mughal-era structure located within the campus. They also sprinkled Ganga jal (holy water), purportedly at the same spot where a group of students had offered namaz on Monday.

A police team deployed on campus stepped in to remove the group even as they raised slogans, alleging that students affiliated with other political groups had created a disturbance on campus the previous day.

“We had planned to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times, but due to police presence we could manage only two recitations. Police forcibly took us away from the spot and released us after detaining us for a few hours,” alleged Ujjawal Singh, one of the protesting students.