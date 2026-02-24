Fresh row at Lucknow University as students ‘recite Hanuman chalisa, sprinkle Ganga jal’ near Lal Baradari

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Lucknow University saw tense scenes on Tuesday after a group of students claiming to be affiliated with right-wing groups recited the Hanuman Chalisa near Lal Baradari, a Mughal-era structure located within the campus. They also sprinkled Ganga jal (holy water), purportedly at the same spot where a group of students had offered namaz on Monday.
A police team deployed on campus stepped in to remove the group even as they raised slogans, alleging that students affiliated with other political groups had created a disturbance on campus the previous day.
“We had planned to recite the Hanuman Chalisa five times, but due to police presence we could manage only two recitations. Police forcibly took us away from the spot and released us after detaining us for a few hours,” alleged Ujjawal Singh, one of the protesting students.
University authorities declined to comment on the matter when contacted.
Additional police force has been deployed in and around Lal Baradari to maintain peace. “The situation is under control and peace has been maintained,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Jitendra Kumar Dubey.
The fresh protest comes two days after students, led by members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, protested the administration’s move to fence off the Lal Baradari, claiming it was unauthorised.
The student groups also claimed it restricted access for Muslim students and community members who offer prayers there during Ramzan. Videos had also surfaced online showing namaz being offered at the site while seven student wing members formed a human chain.
Security was stepped up earlier on Tuesday morning after university authorities received information that a group was planning to assemble near the site and barricades were placed around the structure.
In the afternoon, students arrived at Lal Baradari allegedly raising slogans and sprinkling Ganga jal. The students then sat outside the building and began chanting the Hanuman Chalisa.
Police immediately intervened and attempted to disperse the students even as heated arguments broke out between university officials and protesters. Additional police teams were eventually called in to remove them.
On Monday, university authorities had said the structure is in a dilapidated condition and that the fencing was erected as a safety measure. It also denied claims by students that a hall inside Lal Baradari had been used as a mosque.
University Registrar Bhavana Mishra had said the administration was not aware of anyone offering namaz inside the structure and maintained that there is no mosque within the building.
She had said the fencing is being put up to prevent people from entering the premises following reports that some students were still accessing the building despite safety concerns. “We are in correspondence with the ASI and other authorities. It is being planned to preserve the building as a heritage structure,” she said.
