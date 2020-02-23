How should pregnant women dress, behave: Lucknow University to teach in new course

According to the university, both men and women can opt for the course. (File Photo) According to the university, both men and women can opt for the course. (File Photo)

From the next academic session, Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow University will include in its curriculum “garbh sanskaar”, a certificate and diploma course on pregnancy, news agency ANI reported.

The new course will teach students about motherhood, including what a pregnant woman should wear and eat, how she should behave, how she should keep herself fit, and what kind of music she should listen to.

According to the university, both men and women can opt for the course.

“The step has been taken after state governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the chancellor of state varsities, proposed that the administration train girls for their prospective role as mothers,” Durgesh Srivastava, spokesperson of Lucknow University, told ANI.

“A guideline has been prepared for this programme, in which students will learn about 16 values. The programme mainly emphasises on family planning and nutrition value to be taken by pregnant women. Various workshops will be organised under this new course,” he added.

ANI quoted a student of the university welcoming the move.

“The course is really nice and we welcome it. It is a sensitive issue. If students will be trained about motherhood, it would help a couple to have a healthy baby… It means a healthy future to our country,” said Sanjeev, a student.

