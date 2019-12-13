Lucknow University: City hospital MD, professor booked for exam paper leak

Lucknow University students protest on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Lucknow University students protest on Thursday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

An FIR has been registered against the Lucknow-based Shekhar Hospital managing director (MD) and Lucknow University’s (LU’s) Law College Associate Professor, after six audio clips went viral, in which both of them are heard discussing the probable questions for the third semester LLB examination.

MD Dr Richa Mishra, who is reported to be the chairperson of Hind Institute of Medical Sciences, is pursuing LLB from the university and is in the third semester.

Earlier on Wednesday, the LU administration had suspended the Associate Professor, Ashok Kumar, along with Law College Dean R K Singh.

Based on the complaint of the university examination controller A K Mishra, the FIR was registered at the Hasanganj police station in Lucknow under relevant sections of the The Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Ordinance, 1998.

Meanwhile, taking cognizance of the matter, the state government has directed the UP Special task Force (STF) to help with the investigation.

In a statement issued by the state Home Department, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said strict action will be taken against those responsible in the paper leak case.

On Thursday, university students, including those of the National Students’ Union of India and Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, protested against Vice Chancellor (V-C) S K Shukla and also the cancellation of the third semester exams of the law faculty. The protest took place both on the university’s old and new campuses.

Earlier in the day, several students locked the law faculty and also protested outside the V-C’s residence. A few teachers of the faculty also protested against the suspension of the two professors without a proper inquiry.

“The students are demanding that the cancellation of exams should be revoked. The issue is that the paper was leaked, and several students may have benefited from it. So, we cancelled the exams. However, several students said the benefit of paper leak was restricted to a specific examinee. So, we have decided that an internal committee will assess whether the paper was leaked publicly or just to one person. Based on the report, we may reconsider the decision,” the V-C told mediapersons.

Asked about the objection raised by the law faculty members against the suspension of two professors, Shukla said he has not met any such person yet, but will listen to them and find a solution. Shukla also claimed that the protest on the new campus was a “planned conspiracy”, as they were making demands of reappointing Professor S P Singh as the V-C. Shukla had recently replaced Singh as the V-C.

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App