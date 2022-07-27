scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Lucknow University awarded A++ grade by NAAC

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor Alok Kumar Rai said with the A++ grade, the university joined the ranks of the best higher educational institutions in the country.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow |
July 27, 2022 4:14:14 am
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the university and the people of the state for the achievement. (File Photo)

The University of Lucknow has been awarded the A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) after their three-day visit concluded on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor Alok Kumar Rai said with the A++ grade, the university joined the ranks of the best higher educational institutions in the country.

Congratulating all members of the university, Rai said, “The successful NAAC visit was only possible due to the unwavering support, constant cooperation and display of excellent work ethic by every single member of the university before, during and after the visit.”

An official said the last NAAC assessment occurred in 2014 when the university was given a B+ grade. The V-C credited the university’s success to the guidance and leadership of Chancellor and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

He also extended his gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers.

Coordinator for the NAAC professor Geetanjali Mishra, who was also present at the press conference, said, “The University of Lucknow is the first ever university in Uttar Pradesh to obtain the highest grade of A++ awarded by NAAC. With this grade, the university joins the list of the 28 higher educational institutions with an A++ grade in the country.”

More from Lucknow

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the university and the people of the state for the achievement. “It is a proud moment for the state’s people and this will inspire other universities to get the highest rating by NAAC,” said the CM.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement