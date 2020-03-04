At Lucknow University, a course on how to seek ‘real happiness’

US First Lady Melania Trump had attended the Happiness Class at a Delhi school during her recent visit to India. (File) US First Lady Melania Trump had attended the Happiness Class at a Delhi school during her recent visit to India. (File)

The Lucknow University’s education department has announced to start ‘Education for Happiness’ course for postgraduate students.

In 2018, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi had started a similar “happiness class” for students at government schools for KG to Class VIII.

Speaking on the course at LU, which is set to begin from the next session (July 2020) after it is approved by the Academic Council, Prof Amita Bajpai of the education department, said, “The course is called ‘Education for Happiness’ and for now, it will be an optional paper in the Master of Education (MEd) course. If it is successful, then we may start a separate certificate course with a similar curriculum. Because our syllabus is based on choice-based credit system, this course can be opted for by MA students of all other courses. This course will have two credits.”

The course has been approved by Board of Studies and Faculty Board of the varsity.

The university aims at teaching students how they and others around them can seek “real happiness”.

“The course will teach the students about the concepts of happiness — like what the Western concepts are, what the Indian concepts are based on Vedas, Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita,” said Bajpai.

“Since the course is being started by the education department, we intend to make our students aware of the concepts so when they start teaching in schools, they can use them to take children towards real happiness. We felt that children are most affected by stress and are looking for happiness in the virtual happiness. Hence, the course was started by education department. There will be theoretical and practical aspects to the course. And we will bring speakers who can impart knowledge about how happiness can be brought in the lives of others. We will put the students in situation where they feel happiness,” added Bajpai.

Asked about how the idea took shape, she said, “Because of the competition children face in today’s age, we felt it was good if we could students who will be teachers in future about the concepts so they can use them on children at schools.

On the ‘happiness class” in Delhi schools, she said, “Our course will be different because they are teaching it in schools where they put students in situation of happiness. We will be teaching college students so when they become teachers, they can use the concepts to spread happiness among children.”

