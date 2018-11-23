Lucknow: ‘Union War Book’ missing from home department office since 2013, FIR lodged

AN FIR has been lodged against unidentified people after it was discovered that the ‘Union War Book’, a central government document, has been missing from the state home department since 2013, police said.

The complaint was filed by under secretary, home department, Manoj Verma. The FIR was registered under IPC section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, banker, merchant or agent) at Hazratganj police station.

The ‘War Book’ documents the role of each ministry at the time of war, an official said. “The state government has to send a list of documents available with them to the Centre every year.

The matter came to light when the central government found the name of the Union War Book missing from the list,” Verma said.The state government will now send an application to the Central government seeking another copy of the document, an official added.

“The complainant has alleged in the FIR that the Union War Book was in the custody of the then Principal Secretary (Home and Confidential). After his transfer in October 15, 2013, it could not be traced,“ said Station House Officer, Hazratganj police station, Radha Raman Singh.

The SHO said the complainant has mentioned that the complaint was filed on the direction of the Centre.

A home department official said that RB Shrivastava was the Principal Secretary (Home and Confidential) at that time. Central government reportedly had sent a letter to the state government in February, 2017 directing to take action in this regard, said a government official.