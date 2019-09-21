Lucknow: Two years on, four get life term for killing teen

A local court in Ballia district on Friday sentenced four people, including a village head and his son, to life imprisonment in the murder of a 17-year-old girl while she was on way to her school along with her younger sister at a village in Ballia in 2017. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the four convicts.

Advertising

“Except one convict, the rest were out on bail. Additional District Judge Chandra Bhanu Singh on Thursday held all four people guilty after which the three convicts were taken into custody. The court fixed Friday for pronouncement of judgment,” said government counsel Rakesh Pandey, adding that 12 prosecution witnesses were examined.

The trial of another accused, who is a minor, is pending with the Juvenile Justice Board.

The murder dates back to August 8, 2017, when the17-year-old girl was going to school along with her younger sister on a bicycle, said prosecution. When they were hardly 150 metres from their home, the four men arrived on two motorcycles and stopped the girls. The men pushed the younger sister away, slit the 17-year-old’s throat with a knife and fled, according to prosecution.

Advertising

Hearing her call for help, local residents took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The son of the village head used to harass her after and before her school hours and she had complained about it. The murder was a fallout of this, said Pandey.