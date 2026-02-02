Lucknow: Two minors booked after schoolmate ‘loses vision in one eye during assault’

On delay in lodging the complaint, the police said that the victim’s family claimed that they were preoccupied with arranging medical treatment for the injured child.

Two minor boys have been booked for allegedly assaulting their schoolmate on the school playground in Lucknow, reportedly leading to vision loss in his right eye, police said on Sunday.

The injured child is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The victim’s family alleged that the school staff failed to take timely action.

The assault took place on January 21, but the family registered the complaint at the concerned police station on Saturday.

Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Lucknow police lodged an FIR against two minor students and school staff under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and also invoked the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. No action has been taken in connection with the incident so far. The station house officer of the concerned police station said that the incident took place following a clash between two minor students at the school. He said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.