Lucknow: Two minors booked after schoolmate ‘loses vision in one eye during assault’

Two minor boys have been booked for allegedly assaulting their schoolmate on the school playground in Lucknow, reportedly leading to vision loss in his right eye, police said on Sunday.
The injured child is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The victim’s family alleged that the school staff failed to take timely action.
The assault took place on January 21, but the family registered the complaint at the concerned police station on Saturday.
Based on the complaint from the victim’s mother, the Lucknow police lodged an FIR against two minor students and school staff under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and also invoked the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. No action has been taken in connection with the incident so far. The station house officer of the concerned police station said that the incident took place following a clash between two minor students at the school. He said that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.
The officer stated that the victim’s family has alleged that the child lost vision in his right eye due to the assault, and the police have sought a detailed medical report from the doctor. All the aspects and angles of the case will be thoroughly examined during the probe, said the SHO.
According to the police, the complainant alleged that on January 21, two students from Classes 5 and 3 caught hold of her son, who is also a Class 5 student, and brutally assaulted him on the school playground. In her complaint, the boy’s mother claimed that the accused knocked her son to the ground and rubbed the heel of a shoe against his eyes and face, causing severe injury that led to the vision loss in his right eye. The complainant further alleged that the school administration failed to take any action in the matter.
On delay in lodging the complaint, the police said that the victim’s family claimed that they were preoccupied with arranging medical treatment for the injured child.
