Lucknow: Two colleagues booked after man found hanging

However, no one has yet been arrested in connection with the case, police added.

Two days after a 28-year-old employee of a private company, handing social media for the state Information department, was found hanging at his residence in the Indra Nagar area, Lucknow police Sunday filed an FIR against two of his colleagues on the charge of abetment to suicide.

Police said family members of the victim, Parth Srivastava, claimed harassment from the accused colleagues eventually forced him to take the extreme step.

Ravindra Nath Srivastava, the deceased’s father, visited Indra Nagar police station Saturday and got an FIR registered against his son’s colleagues Pushpendra Singh and Shailja.

“They have been accused of harassing Parth. We have registered a case under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide),” Deputy Commissioner Police (North) Rayees Akhtar said.

The kin further claimed that Parth had posted a suicide note from his official Twitter handle which was later deleted. To that, the DCP said, “We have no knowledge of any suicide note, so far, but will investigate if there was any.”

Ajay Prakash Tripathi, station house officer, Indra Nagar police station, said the police haven’t yet gathered any information on the accused.

However, police said Pushpendra was senior to the victim.

Parth was found hanging in his room Thursday, by a bed sheet tied around his neck. He was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

In the alleged suicide note which had gone viral on social media, Parth had accused Pushpendra, his senior in the job, of getting angry with him over small mistakes and Shailaja of highlighting his mistakes in front of others to make him feel small and worthless.