Lucknow triple murder: Video shows accused shooting father and son at close range

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades o... Read More
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A video that purportedly captures the sequence of events leading to the shooting of three members of a family over a parking dispute in Lucknow has surfaced, showing the accused, Rishabh Shukla, allegedly firing at them at close range.
Recorded by local residents on Monday, the footage shows Shivendra Tiwari lying on the ground, while his wife, Ruchi, and daughter cry nearby. Rishabh and Shivendra’s son, Suyash, are seen grappling near a car parked close to a banyan tree outside their house.
The footage purportedly shows Rishabh pulling out a pistol and firing two shots at Suyash. Shivendra’s brother, Shivaji, is seen running towards Suyash and attempting to lift him when Rishabh allegedly shoots him in the head at close range.
The video later shows Rishabh approaching the person recording it and displaying his swollen face, claiming he had been assaulted by the Tiwaris and had opened fire in response.
A police constable is subsequently seen holding Rishabh and his pistol. Rishabh’s sister, who is not visible in the footage, is purportedly heard accusing the police of failing to prevent the assault on her brother.
On Friday, Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna and Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad visited the family in Naubasta locality of the Saadatganj area in the old city and assured them of a speedy trial.
The family sought security and a speedy trial, with the maximum punishment for the accused.
Krishna and Prasad assured them that the chargesheet would be filed soon, citing evidence that Rishabh had fired at the victims. The DGP said the police would ensure that legal proceedings were completed in record time.
Police have arrested Rishabh, his father, two uncles and two sisters. All six are in jail. Police have announced a reward for the arrest of another uncle and a sister, who remain absconding.
Rishabh’s house has remained locked since the murders.
Meanwhile, a Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) team surveyed the house and identified portions allegedly built without permission or through encroachment. The authority had earlier demolished some portions of the property and sealed other sections, including two shops adjoining the residence.