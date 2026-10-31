Lucknow triple murder: Video shows accused shooting father and son at close range

A video that purportedly captures the sequence of events leading to the shooting of three members of a family over a parking dispute in Lucknow has surfaced, showing the accused, Rishabh Shukla, allegedly firing at them at close range.

Recorded by local residents on Monday, the footage shows Shivendra Tiwari lying on the ground, while his wife, Ruchi, and daughter cry nearby. Rishabh and Shivendra’s son, Suyash, are seen grappling near a car parked close to a banyan tree outside their house.

The footage purportedly shows Rishabh pulling out a pistol and firing two shots at Suyash. Shivendra’s brother, Shivaji, is seen running towards Suyash and attempting to lift him when Rishabh allegedly shoots him in the head at close range.