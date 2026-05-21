How a headless body on a Lucknow train exposed a chilling family crime

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The mystery behind the headless torso and limbs found stuffed in a bag on a train at a Lucknow railway station has been solved — the victim was a 16-year-old girl, allegedly murdered by her family after she refused to end her relationship with a man.
The Government Railway Police has arrested her 48-year-old father along with two relatives for allegedly killing her in an “honour” crime.
The shocking discovery was made on May 16, on the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express that travels from Bihar to Lucknow via Gorakhpur. Once passengers had deboarded the train, the railway staff started a routine check of the compartments and found a trunk and a bag near a washroom in one of the sleeper coaches.
Those arrested include the girl’s father, an e-rickshaw driver, his elder sister (victim’s aunt) and her 53-year-old husband (victim’s uncle), Superintendent of Police (Railways) Rohit Mishra said.
Police claimed the accused killed the girl with a gadasa — a sharp-edged agricultural weapon — at their home in Kushinagar district, dismembered the body and stuffed the parts in a bag and a steel trunk.
Police said they went to the railway station, boarded the train arriving from Chhapra, and dumped the trunk and bag near the washroom inside a sleeper coach.
Police said the accused, during questioning, admitted that they thought abandoning the body parts on a train would make it difficult for police to identify the victim or solve the case.
“We are still searching for the victim’s head. The accused had claimed they threw it into a pond; we conducted a search there, but could not recover it,” Mishra said.
Mishra said during investigation, they examined CCTV footage from railway stations where the train had halted.
“At Kushinagar station, we spotted people placing a trunk and a bag inside the train. A team was sent to the area to trace those seen in the footage. With the help of local residents, police later identified the victim’s father,” said Mishra
The officer said the father was detained for questioning and subsequently admitted to the crime.
“We will seek police remand of the accused for further questioning and to recover the head,” Mishra said.
According to police, the father claimed his two elder daughters had married men they were in relationships with — something he deeply resented. When he discovered that his third daughter was also involved in a relationship, he saw red.
“He claimed he asked her to cut ties with the man, but she refused,” a police officer said, adding that father and daughter frequently argued over the issue.
Police said a heated confrontation broke out on the afternoon of May 16 after the father allegedly saw the girl speaking to the young man. “The argument escalated… and he picked up a gadasa and attacked her, killing her on the spot. The victim’s aunt and uncle were present in the house at the time,” police said.
The girl’s mother and her two younger brothers were not at home when the incident took place, police said.
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