How a headless body on a Lucknow train exposed a chilling family crime

The body was discovered inside a trunk and bag in a sleeper coach of a train at Lucknow’s Gomtinagar station. (Image generated using AI)

The mystery behind the headless torso and limbs found stuffed in a bag on a train at a Lucknow railway station has been solved — the victim was a 16-year-old girl, allegedly murdered by her family after she refused to end her relationship with a man.

The Government Railway Police has arrested her 48-year-old father along with two relatives for allegedly killing her in an “honour” crime.

The shocking discovery was made on May 16, on the Chhapra-Gomti Nagar Express that travels from Bihar to Lucknow via Gorakhpur. Once passengers had deboarded the train, the railway staff started a routine check of the compartments and found a trunk and a bag near a washroom in one of the sleeper coaches.