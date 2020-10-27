Lucknow top cop, his wife & son test positive for Covid-19

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey

Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey, his wife and son have tested positive for Covid-19, sources in the police department said on Monday. All three of them have minor symptoms and are completely out of danger. They have quarantined themselves at home after consulting with doctors, sources added.

The development comes on a day when the total number of positive cases in the state reached 4,72,077 with 1,814 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours. Out of this, at least 4,38,521 patients have recovered, maintaining the recovery rate close to 93 per cent. The toll rose to 6,902, of which 21 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, while the state recorded 26,654 active cases.

Lucknow added 257 new cases in the list. Among the remaining new cases, 120 were recorded from Gautam Buddha Nagar, 117 from Varanasi and 100 from Prayagraj.

Five deaths were reported in Lucknow in the last 24 hours. According to the state data, 1,12,650 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of samples tested so far was over 1.41 crore. As of now, for every 10 lakh people in Uttar Pradesh, nearly 62,843 samples have been tested.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lucknow News, download Indian Express App.