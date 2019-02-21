Lucknow: Three held for ‘pro-Pak slogans’, charged with sedition

THREE YOUTHS were arrested and booked under sedition charges in Gorakhpur for allegedly raising ‘pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans’ Tuesday. Police said while they do not have any audio or video evidence of the alleged incident, the action was taken based on statements of some residents in Sonbarsa locality.

Advertising

“Three men, identified only as Sonu, Ayyub and Talib, all aged between 18 and 20 years, were on the premises of a school Tuesday evening, watching a video of candle marches and protests over the recent terrorist attack in Pulwama. While watching the video, they allegedly started raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans and some other persons heard this. The news reached some locals, who started protesting. Police were informed and an FIR was registered against the three. They were arrested and produced before a court, which sent them to jail,” said Arun Pawar, station officer (SO) of Chiluatal police station.

“The FIR was registered under section 124 A (sedition) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC. In terms of evidence, we do not have any audio or video proof so far and we only have the statement given by locals. The three accused admitted to the crime during questioning,” he added.

Campiarganj circle officer (CO) Rohan Botre said the allegations would be investigated in detail. “As soon as the police received information that the three were making anti-Indian and pro-Pakistan slogans, we reached the spot. Several respectable people in the village claimed to have witnessed the incident and said they heard the slogans loud and clear. A large crowd had gathered at the village but we reached soon, before any law and order situation could arise. Police force has been deployed in the area. A detailed investigation will be conducted,” said Botre, adding that while Talib was arrested from the spot, the two others were arrested later.

In a separate incident, a government school teacher was arrested in Deoria for allegedly making ‘objectionable’ remarks on the Indian Army on Facebook in connection with the Pulwama terror attack. An FIR was registered against Zakir Hussain (50), an assistant teacher, on the complaint of a local Hindu Yuva Vahini member.

Advertising

“The remark was posted two days ago and we got a complaint at Badhauch Ghat police station. Hussain was arrested from his school in Tarkulwa police station area. An FIR was registered against him under sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 505 of the IPC,” said city circle officer Varun Mishra.