Lucknow: Three held for Pilibhit sisters’ ‘murder’, police claim case of honour killing

Two days after the bodies of two sisters, aged 20 and 18 years, were found close to their home in Pilibhit’s Kasimpur village in the Bisalpur area, police on Thursday claimed that it was a case of “honour killing”. Police arrested the victims’ mother Kamla Devi (51), brother Ram Pratap (25) and the owner of the brick kiln, where the family worked, Ali Hasan (55) in this connection.

According to Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash, police are also looking for another brother of the women Vijay Pratap and brother-in-law Anil (25).

Hasan was allegedly involved in disappearance of evidence and has also been booked for criminal conspiracy, said the SP.

“Ram, Kamla Devi and Hasan were arrested on Thursday, while Vijay and Anil are absconding,” said the SP. The victims have been identified as Pooja and her younger sister Anshika.

Police on Wednesday said the girls were killed by their family members “because the elder girl was talking to some boy and the family feared that it would bring dishonour to their family”.

Narrating the sequence of events, Prakash said, “On March 22, the family members caught Pooja talking on the phone and beat her up. At night, they started questioning her about who she was talking to and how she got the phone. Both the women did not answer the questions and this infuriated them. The elder sister’s wedding was already fixed, and they felt that her behaviour will dishonour the family’s name. While the mother strangled Pooja, the brothers held her legs.”

The SP added, “When Anshika also did not answer their questions, they strangled her. The women’s brothers and brother-in-law hung one of the bodies from a tree near their house. They then informed the person through whom they were working at the brick kiln. This person then informed the brick kiln owner about the incident. The owner told them to manage it on their own and refused to provide a vehicle to dispose of the bodies.”