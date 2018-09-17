Lucknow: Three cops booked after clip shows them flouting traffic rules

SSP Naithani has written to the two departments to look into the matter. (File) SSP Naithani has written to the two departments to look into the matter. (File)

Two days after a video of three policemen riding the same motorcycle without wearing helmet and abusing a man filming them went viral, Lucknow police on Sunday registered an FIR against them at the Hazratganj police station.

The action has been taken after DGP Om Prakash Singh took its cognisance and directed SSP Lucknow Kalanidhi Naithani to look into the matter.

Hazratganj police station station house officer Radha Raman Singh said the FIR has been lodged against two unidentified homeguards and a Prantiya Raksha Dal (PRD) jawan under IPC section 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace). SSP Naithani has written to the two departments to look into the matter and take appropriate action too. Singh added that, they would move court to seek permission to investigate the case.

“In the video, three cops are seen riding a motorcycle without wearing helmet and abusing the man who was filming them near 1090 crossing. The person who was driving the motorcycle is seen in the video abusing the person who was filming them,” said a police officer.

The officer added, two homeguards have been identified as Anurag Singh and Morali Lal while PRD jawan is Kumar Anand.

