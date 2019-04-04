Lucknow: Three children suffocate to death after TV explodes

Three kids died of suffocation after the room they were sleeping in was filled with toxic fumes caused by the explosion of a television set kept there in Civil Lines police station area of Badaun district Tuesday night.

According to the police, the three children, aged between 8 and 12 years, were in the room along with another sibling when a short circuit in the TV caused an explosion. While the bodies of three were found in the room Wednesday morning, another kid was found unconscious outside the room and is now out of danger.

“Four children, identified as Fardeen (8), brother Shaanu (10) and cousins Shikha (10) and Shabnam (12), were watching TV at Fardeen’s house Tuesday night. Fardeen’s mother was away at a relative’s place and the father, a truck driver and was also not at home. On Wednesday morning, Fardeen’s uncle (father of Shikha and Shabnam) went to the house to find Shaanu lying unconscious outside the room and the others dead inside,” said Om Prakash Gautam, SHO of Civil Lines police station.