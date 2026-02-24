Lucknow teen kills father, chops up his body — over ‘competitive exam pressure’

Police said the 19-year-old accused hid the torso in a drum at the house, and neighbours alerted them over the foul smell

Written by: Manish Sahu
2 min readUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 11:15 AM IST
Manvendra Singh and his son, Akshat
Pressured to prepare for competitive examinations, a 19-year-old youth allegedly killed his father, dismembered the body and disposed of the parts at different locations to destroy evidence. He then went to the police station to report his father missing.

Lucknow Police arrested the accused, Akshat, on Monday.

“We have arrested Akshat Pratap Singh, who has admitted to the crime. During preliminary questioning, he told us that he allegedly shot his father, Manvendra Singh, dead following a dispute, claiming that the latter had been pressuring him to prepare for competitive examinations,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow) Vikrant Vir.

Police said the case came to light after local residents alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from the house. On reaching the spot, police searched the house and found a blue drum in the room — the businessman’s body, with the hands and legs missing, was inside it.

Manvendra's body was found in a drum on the ground floor of their house in Ashiana, Lucknow. Express Photo Manvendra’s body was found in a drum on the ground floor of their house in Ashiana, Lucknow. Express Photo

Police also recovered the weapon used in the crime and said the accused will be questioned in detail to establish the facts of the case.

Manvendra, a resident of Ashiana, ran a pathology centre. His wife had passed away a few years ago, and he was living with Akshat and his younger daughter.

Assistant Superintendent of Police, Abhay Pratap Mall, said the firearm used in the shooting was licensed.

According to the police, Akshat lodged a missing person’s report at Ashiana police station on February 20, claiming that his father had not returned home. While the police were engaged in efforts to trace him, they received information about a foul smell emanating from the house.

During preliminary questioning, police said the accused allegedly admitted to shooting his father dead in the early hours of February 20. In an attempt to conceal the crime, he reportedly brought the body down from the third floor to the ground floor and kept it in a room. He later dismembered the body and disposed of the parts.

Live Blog
