Lucknow teen kills father, chops up his body — over ‘competitive exam pressure’

Pressured to prepare for competitive examinations, a 19-year-old youth allegedly killed his father, dismembered the body and disposed of the parts at different locations to destroy evidence. He then went to the police station to report his father missing.

Lucknow Police arrested the accused, Akshat, on Monday.

“We have arrested Akshat Pratap Singh, who has admitted to the crime. During preliminary questioning, he told us that he allegedly shot his father, Manvendra Singh, dead following a dispute, claiming that the latter had been pressuring him to prepare for competitive examinations,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow) Vikrant Vir.

Police said the case came to light after local residents alerted the police about a foul smell emanating from the house. On reaching the spot, police searched the house and found a blue drum in the room — the businessman’s body, with the hands and legs missing, was inside it.