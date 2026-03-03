13-year-old killed in ‘accidental’ firing at birthday party in Lucknow; kin allege foul play

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
On Monday evening, a 13-year-old boy was playing at a birthday party at a friend’s house in Lucknow when gunshots suddenly rang out in a room. When the adults rushed in, they found the teenager lying on the floor — he had been shot dead.
Police said three of the victim’s friends have been detained and are being questioned to piece together what transpired. Police said they have lodged an FIR under charges of murder (BNS Section 103) against the three minors based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father.
During preliminary investigation, police said they found that the victim, a Class VII student, and two of his friends had gone to a fourth friend’s house to celebrate his birthday.
It appears the children allegedly got hold of a gun belonging to the house owner, which was kept in his car. Police said they were allegedly playing with it in a room when the gun accidentally went off. A bullet struck the 13-year-old on the forehead and he collapsed, said police.
The child was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The victim’s family, however, has alleged foul play and claimed the death was not accidental.
In a video circulating on social media, the teen’s father, who runs an electrical shop, said his son was observing roza (fast) but insisted on going to his friend’s birthday celebration, saying he would feel hurt if he did not show up.
Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nipun Agarwal, said on March 2, police received information that a 13-year-old boy had died in a case of accidental firing. “A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s family. The three minor friends who had accompanied him to the birthday function are currently being questioned,” he said.
The Station House Officer of the police station concerned, Pradhuymn Kumar Singh, said the weapon is registered in the name of the owner of the house where the incident occurred. He said the firearm has been seized and will be sent for ballistic examination to determine the exact circumstances under which it was discharged.
Police are also scrutinising CCTV footage from the house to reconstruct the sequence of events. Asked about the allegations raised by the victim’s family, police said they are being examined as part of the probe.
