13-year-old killed in ‘accidental’ firing at birthday party in Lucknow; kin allege foul play

Police are also scrutinising CCTV footage from the house to reconstruct the sequence of events. (Express Photo)

On Monday evening, a 13-year-old boy was playing at a birthday party at a friend’s house in Lucknow when gunshots suddenly rang out in a room. When the adults rushed in, they found the teenager lying on the floor — he had been shot dead.

Police said three of the victim’s friends have been detained and are being questioned to piece together what transpired. Police said they have lodged an FIR under charges of murder (BNS Section 103) against the three minors based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s father.

During preliminary investigation, police said they found that the victim, a Class VII student, and two of his friends had gone to a fourth friend’s house to celebrate his birthday.