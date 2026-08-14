Lucknow school students block road over teacher shortage; UP minister steps in

A photo from the spot showed the students in school uniforms gathered across the busy Mohan Road, with many sitting on the carriageway while others stood in groups raising slogans, while traffic piled up. (Special Arrangement)

Over a 100 students in Lucknow blocked a busy road and raised slogans on Friday morning in protest over a range of issues, including a shortage of teachers.

A video from the spot showed the students in school uniforms gathered across the busy Mohan Road, with many sitting on the carriageway while others stood in groups raising slogans, while traffic piled up.

The students were from Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, a residential facility for boys under the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh Welfare Department.

A police team soon arrived and attempted to clear the students off the road, but they stood their ground, refusing to move or allow traffic to resume.