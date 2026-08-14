Lucknow school students block road over teacher shortage; UP minister steps in

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Over a 100 students in Lucknow blocked a busy road and raised slogans on Friday morning in protest over a range of issues, including a shortage of teachers.
A video from the spot showed the students in school uniforms gathered across the busy Mohan Road, with many sitting on the carriageway while others stood in groups raising slogans, while traffic piled up.
The students were from Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, a residential facility for boys under the jurisdiction of the Uttar Pradesh Welfare Department.
A police team soon arrived and attempted to clear the students off the road, but they stood their ground, refusing to move or allow traffic to resume.
A police officer said they were demanding more teachers, better mess facilities, and other improvements, including upgrades to the coaching provided at the institution.
The standoff was finally resolved in an unexpected way: UP Welfare Department Minister Asim Arun, whose own vehicle happened to get caught in the resulting traffic snarl, intervened.
Sources said he stepped out and walked over to where the students were gathered. He asked them to lift the blockade and come inside the campus for a proper discussion of their concerns, and promptly summoned other departmental officials to join him there.
It was only after this that the protesting students agreed to clear the road.
The minister spent close to two hours speaking with the students, listening to their grievances, and assuring them that these would be addressed soon.
As per sources, owing to an ongoing court case, several teachers had not been taking classes, affecting the children’s education.
According to officials, the minister said the students were protesting for better academic standards, even as he maintained that studies at the institution were proceeding well.
He noted that the students were also demanding improvements to the coaching programme run by the department, and assured them that such improvements would be made.
The minister also directed that teachers and other staff be required to reside within the campus itself, which is equipped with both a staff hostel and transit hostels for this purpose.
Suresh Singh, Station House Officer of Para police station, said the protest lasted for around 15 minutes before the minister arrived, following which the blockade was lifted.
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