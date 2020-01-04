Storm in UP after SSP’s report says top officers in transfer-for-cash nexus, DGP seeks explanation

Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna said the video was morphed. Noida SSP Vaibhav Krishna said the video was morphed.

The Uttar Pradesh Police finds itself at the centre of a storm with the Director General of Police seeking an explanation Friday from Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna for allegedly leaking details of a report that levels serious allegations, including bribery for postings, against top police officers of the state.

The details of the report prepared by Krishna were made public after a purported video sex chat featuring him began doing the rounds. Krishna said the video was morphed and was an attempt to tarnish his credibility since he had sought to expose a criminal nexus involving top officers and arrested journalists.

DGP O P Singh told reporters in Lucknow: “Inspector General, Meerut Range has been instructed to seek explanation from Gautam Buddh Nagar SSP for unauthorised communication… (this) is against the All India Service Rules.”

Alok Singh, IG, Meerut Range, said: “SSP Gautam Buddh Nagar will be responding to the DGP’s order with regards to the contents of the secret document that were made public recently. ADG Meerut Zone and I will be overlooking an enquiry into the allegations made in the paper, while a separate investigation is being made into the alleged morphed video of the SSP that surfaced a few days ago. More answers will be provided once investigations are included.”

A month before the video surfaced, a confidential report had been sent by Krishna to the offices of the Chief Minister and DGP, highlighting an alleged nexus between senior IPS officers and journalists to influence transfer postings, even cases and arrests in exchange for money.

The report had been prepared by Krishna following the arrest of journalists Sushil Pandit, Udit Goyal, Chandan Rai and Nitesh Pandey by Gautam Buddh Nagar police for alleged publication of fake news about police officers, involvement in illegal land occupation, seeking money for favours, and intimidation.

During investigation against the four, their alleged conversations with senior police officers about payment for postings came to light. Details of the calls records and copies of chats were attached with the report that Krishna sent to the CMO and DGP office.

The report stated that a former SSP was allegedly in touch with one of the journalists, and struck a Rs 80-lakh deal to ensure his posting as police chief in another district. Noida police allegedly obtained two call recordings between Chandan Rai and the police officer.

In a separate incident, a woman had approached the Ghaziabad police in August last year, alleging molestation by the officer. The woman’s mobile phone was recovered from Chandan Rai who allegedly made her delete pictures implicating the officer.

The report stated that the officer asked a journalist to “escape as soon as possible” from Lucknow after Noida police started making arrests in connection with the alleged racket.

The report mentioned that a journalist was supposed to meet the current Ghaziabad SSP, Sudhir Kumar Singh. When contacted, Singh said: “The DGP stated today that the allegations made in the report will be enquired. The facts and the truth will become clear once investigations are complete. The due process will take place and we await the results.”

Another SSP, the report stated, discussed the “rate” for postings in different districts. The same journalist was in touch with another person who managed payments through different companies. The payments also allegedly brought under the radar a PCS officer posted in a western UP district.

Two other IPS officers were also named for allegedly providing illegal transport and allowing a corrupt official to remain on his post.

Highlighting former Noida Sector 20 SHO Manoj Pant’s role in the alleged nexus, the report stated he used the journalist to plant fake stories. Pant was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe. Krishna had raided the police station.

After the video featuring him did the rounds, Krishna said: “It is because I exposed several important nexus between high profile officers and journalists, attempts were made by anti-social elements to malign my image. The videos are baseless and they have no merit. I will go to the bottom of this conspiracy and find out the truth.”

On the video matter, DGP Singh said an FIR had been lodged at the Sector 20 police station in Gautam Buddh Nagar. “The investigation of the case is being done through Superintendent of Police, Hapur, Sanjeev Suman, under close supervision of IG, Meerut Range. Investigation team is seeking help of Cyber Cell and Special Task Force as well,” he said, adding that police will also seek assistance from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN).

