Lucknow: SP leader booked for putting up posters of Sengar, Chinmayanand

Prayagraj police have booked a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and two-three unidentified party workers after they allegedly put up posters with the photographs of former and current BJP leaders Chinamyanand, Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Shyam Krishna Dwivedi at various places in the city.

While Sengar, who was suspended by the BJP, has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the Unnao rape case, Chinamaynand, a former Union minister, is accused of sexual assault.

BJP leader Dwivedi is accused in a rape case in Prayagraj.

The posters read, “When will the posters of those who are getting patronage from the government be put up?” The posters also had a photograph of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The first case at George Town and Civil Lines police station was registered against Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha leader Sandeep Yadav and two-three unidentified persons.

“The case has been lodged based on a complaint by police. They have been booked under IPC section 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 503 (criminal intimidation), 505 (conducing to public mischief). They have also been booked under the Press and Registration of Books Act as the posters and banners did not have the name of the printers,” said an officer.

A case with the same sections has also been lodged at the Civil Lines police station against the same accused. “They put up posters at different places under the limits of the two police stations, hence two cases were lodged against them,” said a police officer. Both case were registered on Saturday.

SP district chief Krishnamoorti Yadav told The Indian Express that Sandeep Yadav heads the district unit of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha. Sandeep said he had put up the posters following Adityanath’s orders.

“The CM said posters of rapists should be put up across cities, so I thought I should stick posters of the rape accused from the BJP,” said Sandeep.

Adityanath had on Thursday directed home and police departments officials to display posters of those involved in crimes against women.

SP national spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary said he did not know about the posters. “They have framed so many of our workers. They are always looking for an excuse to book our leaders and workers,” said Choudhary.

