Lucknow: Six guest lecturers at UIET refuse to teach over ‘unpleasant behaviour of students’

At least six guest lecturers at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) of Lucknow’s Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University have reportedly sent letters to the officiating vice-chancellor (V-C) stating their inability to teach at the institution over “unpleasant behavior of the students”.

Confirming the development, the university’s officiating V-C, Professor N M P Verma said that he has received two such letters so far, but didn’t give out the names.

According to the guest lecturers, known as resource faculties in the university, the step was taken after a recent protest by the engineering students demanding postponement of semester exams by a month turned violent. According to a case registered by some of the students, UIET director Kaman Singh, who later resigned from the post, had allegedly attacked the protesting students in an inebriated state. A counter FIR against the students was later registered by Singh at the Ashiyana police station alleging attack on him. The university administration had also accepted student’s demand to postpone the exams by a month “as most of the engineering courses are yet to be completed”.

“I will not be able to serve in the present circumstances where students in UIET are behaving in an unpleasant way. On request of the (former) V-C, Professor (Ranbir Chander) Sobti, and Professor Kaman Singh, I offered to help for the welfare of the university and the students. However, now the situation appears worse. If this does not improve, I cannot work further,” read the letters reportedly sent to Verma by UIET resource faculties, Dr V B Sharan, Dr Lallan Singh Yadav, Dr Mirza S Jamal Beg and Dr Satya Prakash Gupta. They claimed to have sent separate letters with the same content.

The Indian Express has copies of the letters the professors claimed to have sent to the officiating V-C.

In her letter, Dr Manju Agarwal, another guest faculty, said, “The working environment on the campus has deteriorated in the last fortnight. The behavior of the students with the director had been very bad and this may also happen to us. In view of the above, I have decided not to continue taking classes unless the working environment improves and the student gives an undertaking that they would behave properly.”

When contacted, Sharan, who has retired as professor of physics and Dean of research and development at the Kamla Nehru Institute of Technology (KNIT) in Sultanpur, said that he was called by former V-C Ranbir Chander Sobti and Professor Kaman Singh for honorary help as there is no permanent faculty in the institute so far.

“…I feel like the environment in the institute has worsened because of some students and political leaders. Control on students is necessary and after working at such senior posts, I don’t think I should teach there unless the teachers are given proper respect…,” Sharan said.

Dr U K Singh, who has retired from the mechanical engineering department at the KNIT and was teaching two subjects at the UIET, said that he, too, had contacted Verma while raising his concerns over the issue, but the response he got was not very satisfactory. He also claimed to have sent a letter to Verma stating his inability to teach at the institute.

Reacting to the allegations, Verma said, “They are resource faculties and I do not think it will affect much. We can always ask someone else to teach. I do not have problem with them leaving and we want good faculties. Moreover, it’s semester break time and some of the faculty anyway had to go. “There are around 60 plus faculties in the UIET and all of them are resource faculties,” he added.