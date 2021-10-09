Lucknow: SIT announces reward for lead on absconding cops in realtor death case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to investigate the death of Kanpur realtor Manish Gupta last month in his hotel room in Gorakhpur has announced rewards for information leading to the arrest of six policemen accused of beating the 38-year-old property dealer to death. There is a Rs 25,000 bounty on each of the policemen from the Ramgarh Tal police station.

The police personnel, including the station house officer, were suspended in the aftermath of the incident on September 28. They were now absconding, the Kanpur Police said in a statement.

The six absconding police officials are inspector Jagat Narayan Singh, sub-inspectors Akshay Kumar Mishra, Vijay Yadav and Rahul Dubey, and constables Kamlesh Singh and Prashant Kumar. They allegedly assaulted Gupta in the hotel room where he was staying with two friends. The police claimed they were at the hotel as part of a routine check.

While the police claimed that Gupta died after a fall in the room, his wife, Meenakshi, submitted a police complaint alleging that the policemen assaulted her husband for objecting to their behaviour. A murder case was subsequently filed at the Ramgarh station.