3 of a family killed in Lucknow parking feud: 2 cops suspended after protest

The action came after family members of the victims accused the two officials of failing to act on repeated complaints against their neighbours.

Written by: Bhupendra Pandey
3 min readLucknowOct 27, 2026 01:20 PM IST
Family members of the protest stage a protest in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Special Arrangement)Family members of the protest stage a protest in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Special Arrangement)
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A day after three members of a family were shot dead in broad daylight in Lucknow, Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba Tuesday suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Saadatganj police station and the in-charge of the Kashmiri Mohalla police outpost for negligence in the discharge of their duties.

The action came after family members of the victims and local residents staged a protest, accusing the two officials of failing to act on repeated complaints against their neighbours.

Gauba confirmed the suspensions to The Indian Express. SHO Santosh Kumar Arya and Sub-Inspector Ajay Chaurasia, in-charge of the Kashmiri Mohalla police outpost, have been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the charges against them.

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Parking dispute turns fatal

On Monday, Rishabh Shukla, 34, who reportedly works with the Merchant Navy, allegedly opened fire on his neighbours in Lucknow’s Old City area, killing Shivaji Tiwari, 63; his brother Shivendra, 54; and Shivaji’s son Suyash, 29. Shukla was arrested at the scene. Police said he allegedly used an illegal pistol.

Police personnel inspect the site where three people were killed in a firing incident following a clash over a parking spot in Saadatganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo) Police personnel inspect the site where three people were killed in a firing incident following a clash over a parking spot in Saadatganj, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Gauba told The Indian Express that the incident began after a member of the Tiwari family parked a car in front of their house, which Shukla objected to.

According to an eyewitness, the argument between neighbours snowballed. At one point, Shukla ran into his home and returned with a pistol. He allegedly opened fire on the neighbours, continuing to fire till the gun’s magazine was empty.

‘Police ignored repeated complaints’

The protest began after the bodies of the three victims arrived at their home on Tuesday morning. Family members and local residents staged a dharna on the road, alleging that the two police officers had failed to act on repeated complaints lodged by Shivaji and Shivendra against Shukla and his family.

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Shivendra’s wife, Ruchi, alleged that Shukla, his uncle Rajesh and other members of their family had been harassing them for a long time, picking fights over minor issues and getting into physical altercations.

The dispute had intensified over the past two months after the local corporator began constructing a concrete enclosure around an old banyan tree in front of the houses. Locals gather there daily to offer prayers to the tree. While the Tiwaris supported the construction, the Shuklas opposed it, police said.

An officer said local police had intervened twice in disputes between the families and issued warnings. Construction of the enclosure had also been halted for the past few weeks amid the dispute.

Residents alleged that the police had failed to take adequate action despite repeated complaints. They said timely intervention could have prevented the killings.

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Police said Suyash ran an electrical hardware business and was to get married on December 5. His father, Shivaji, was a retired Secretariat official, while his uncle worked as non-teaching staff at Lucknow University.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bhupendra Pandey
Bhupendra Pandey

Bhupendra Pandey is the Resident Editor of the Lucknow edition of The Indian Express. With decades of experience in the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s journalistic landscape, he oversees the bureau’s coverage of India’s most politically significant state. His expertise lies in navigating the complex intersections of state governance, legislative policy, and grassroots social movements. From tracking high-stakes assembly elections to analyzing administrative shifts in the Hindi heartland, Bhupendra’s reportage provides a definitive lens on the region's evolution. Authoritativeness He leads a team of seasoned reporters and investigators, ensuring that The Indian Express’ signature "Journalism of Courage" is reflected in every regional story. His leadership is central to the Lucknow bureau’s reputation for breaking stories that hold the powerful to account, making him a trusted figure for policy analysts, political scholars, and the general public seeking to understand the nuances of UP’s complex landscape. Trustworthiness & Accountability Under his stewardship, the Lucknow edition adheres to the strictest standards of factual verification and non-partisan reporting. He serves as a bridge between the local populace and the national discourse, ensuring that regional issues are elevated with accuracy and context. By prioritizing primary-source reporting and on-the-ground verification, he upholds the trust that readers have placed in the Express brand for nearly a century. ... Read More

 

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