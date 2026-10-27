3 of a family killed in Lucknow parking feud: 2 cops suspended after protest

A day after three members of a family were shot dead in broad daylight in Lucknow, Police Commissioner Tarun Gauba Tuesday suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Saadatganj police station and the in-charge of the Kashmiri Mohalla police outpost for negligence in the discharge of their duties.

The action came after family members of the victims and local residents staged a protest, accusing the two officials of failing to act on repeated complaints against their neighbours.

Gauba confirmed the suspensions to The Indian Express. SHO Santosh Kumar Arya and Sub-Inspector Ajay Chaurasia, in-charge of the Kashmiri Mohalla police outpost, have been suspended, and a departmental inquiry has been ordered into the charges against them.