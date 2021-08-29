Lucknow: Second FIR filed against ex-IPS officer

A day after the Lucknow Police arrested retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur on the charge of abetting the suicide of a suspected rape victim from Ballia and her friend, the police on Saturday said Thakur and his wife Nutan had been charged with using criminal force to obstruct an official.

The police said the second case was filed as Thakur resisted arrest when the police went to his home at Viram Khand in Gomti Nagar to take him into custody in the abetment to suicide case.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Thakur is seen resisting arrest and attempting to climb on the roof of a police vehicle. He demanded a copy of the FIR and refused to comply with the police’s instructions. Before being shoved into a vehicle, he is heard claiming that police were acting illegally.

The second FIR was registered based on a complaint from sub-inspector Dhananjay Singh. “On the basis of video, an FIR was lodged against Amitabh Thakur and Nutan Thakur for criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty. Nutan Thakur was also creating hindrance for police and accused of helping her husband,” said Gomti Nagar Station House Officer KK Tiwari. In the second FIR, the police have invoked IPC sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 224 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his).

The abetment to suicide case was registered against the retired police officer, and jailed BSP MP Atul Rai on Friday at the Hazratganj station after a two-member inquiry committee submitted its report to the state government. Before setting themselves on fire, the suspected rape victim and her friend had recorded a Facebook Live video in which the woman accused the police of supporting Rai.